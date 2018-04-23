NBA Finds Referees Missed Two Bucks Fouls On Celtics In Last Minute Of Game 4

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics came up just short in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee Bucks, but it appears they also were shorted a few chances at the charity stripe.

On Monday, the NBA released its “Last Two Minute Report,” which details the calls/no-calls that were made correctly, incorrectly or missed altogether in the previous day’s games. In the C’s 104-102 loss in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series, the officials missed two fouls the Bucks committed on the Celtics in the final minute.

The first instance came with 48 seconds left and the Celtics leading 100-99. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane and missed a layup attempt. As he was driving, however, he extended his arm and knocked away Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye’s arm, which the NBA determined affected Ojeleye’s “ability to contest the shot attempt,” and thus should have been whistled for an offensive foul.

You can see the isolated play here.

After Antetokounmpo missed the layup, the Celtics got the ball began their transition, which led to the second — and more visible — missed call. Terry Rozier dished the ball on the fastbreak to Jaylen Brown, who was at the 3-point line. Brown drove and began attempting to eurostep, but the lone defender between he and the basket, Khris Middleton, caught Brown’s left hand, which caused the ball to go in the air and was recovered by Milwaukee. There was no call on what should have been a shooting foul, causing Boston’s bench to become irate.

You can find that no-call here.

Had Boston — who was in the bonus for both for both missed calls — gone to the free-throw line and executed, there obviously could have been a far different outcome to the game.

The only missed foul the Celtics committed on the Bucks came with 1:14 to play, when Jayson Tatum “clamped” Antetokounmpo’s arm and prevented him from receiving a pass. The Bucks were leading 99-98 at that point in the game.

While the result of the officiating may be a bit of a drag for Celtics fans, it’s worth noting Boston didn’t do itself many favors in the contest by trailing as many as 20 points in the third quarter.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday night at TD Garden.