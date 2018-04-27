NBA Rumors: James Harden Dating This Singer Spotted At Rockets Game

Photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

James Harden’s last relationship with a celebrity ended but that hasn’t stopped him from shooting for the stars.

The Houston Rockets guard is dating R&B singer Ashanti, Terez Owens reported Thursday, citing a “super solid” source close to the basketball superstar. Ashanti attended the Rockets’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves game Wednesday night at Toyota Center, her seating assignment and Instagram videos from the event sparking relationship rumors.

“James Harden put Ashanti up at a Houston hotel, then she sat with his family at the game and he bought her flowers,” the source told Terez Owens. “They are 100 percent in a relationship.”

Harden’s last high-profile girlfriend was reality television star Khloe Kardashian. The two dated in 2015 but split the next year.

Ashanti used to date rapper Nelly, but they parted ways in 2012.

Maybe the Harden-Ashanti couple is built to last.