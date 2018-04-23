NBA Rumors: Spurs Maintain This Caveat For Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

If the San Antonio Spurs do indeed send Kawhi Leonard packing, it sounds like it will be far from the Lone Star State.

Leonard’s future with the Spurs has remained uncertain as the star forward continues to be out of action due to a lingering quad injury. The ailment reportedly has caused strife between Leonard and San Antonio, which in turn has prompted a flurry of rumors regarding a blockbuster trade.

While the Spurs aren’t exactly known for wheeling and dealing, the team’s brass apparently lives by a critical rule in terms of shopping marquee talent.

“It’s one of (Gregg) Popovich’s cardinal rules not to help Western Conference rivals, much less one with the tradition and resources of the (Los Angeles) Lakers,” The Orange County Register’s Mark Heisler writes.

It makes sense for Leonard to be linked to the Lakers, as the 26-year-old hails from L.A. and played college ball at San Diego State. Although Popovich and Co. surely wouldn’t want to deal Leonard to the Purple and Gold, it’s tough to imagine the Spurs being too stuck in their ways to turn down an overwhelming offer.

However, if this is the case, there’s no doubt a number of Eastern Conference teams will be chomping at the bit to acquire Leonard. Who knows, maybe Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics will have some interest.