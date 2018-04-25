NESN Apologizes To Viewers For Technical Glitch In Tuesday’s Red Sox Telecast

NESN issued the following statement Wednesday morning regarding the technical issues that caused viewers to miss the ending of Tuesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays:
“NESN apologizes about the technical glitch that happened on-air last night at the conclusion of the Red Sox game in Toronto; the network regrets the inconvenience caused to viewers.”
Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning lift the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Those who might have missed the conclusion of the game can watch it here.
