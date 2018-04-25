NESN Patriots Podcast: Would New England Trade Up For Defensive Player?

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

There has been plenty of discussion about the prospect of the New England Patriots trading up in the 2018 NFL Draft for a quarterback. But would they move up if the right defensive player starts to fall?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed that very premise on this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast during their defensive draft preview. There are players at the top of the draft board, like Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds and Texas-San Antonio’s Marcus Davenport, who fit the Patriots’ typical draft standards and needs. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rarely has the draft capital to take a potentially elite prospect, so he might be inclined to do so with five selections in the first two days of the draft.

The latest news on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski also are discussed on this week’s podcast.

