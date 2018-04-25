NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Boston’s Savvy Offseason Move Is Paying Off

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox visited both ends of the spectrum while on the West Coast.

First, Boston steamrolled the Los Angeles Angels, outscoring the Halos 27-3 over the course of a three-game sweep. Then, the Red Sox dropped two of three to the Oakland Athletics, with A’s starter Sean Manaea firing a no-hitter in Saturday’s middle game and slugger Khris Davis crushing a go-ahead home run off David Price in the eighth inning of Sunday’s series finale.

The back-to-back losses mark the first taste of adversity for this year’s Red Sox, who own a 17-4 record through 21 games, and it’ll be interesting to see how they bounce back as they travel north of the border for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall discussed several recent developments on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast,” including Mitch Moreland’s role, Alex Cora’s early managerial tactics and Boston’s evolving identity. They also caught up with Laura Armstrong, Blue Jays beat writer for the Toronto Star, to discuss whether the American League East could be more than a two-horse race this season.

