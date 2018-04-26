NESN Soccer Show: Mohamed Salah Better Than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Soccer fans are wondering whether Mohamed Salah now is the sport’s best player.

The Liverpool forward scored twice and had one assist Tuesday in his team’s 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Salah show came just 48 hours after the Egyptian was voted England’s Players’ Player of the Year, and many now are tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or and/or FIFA Best Player awards over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard review this week’s Champions League action, which also included Real Madrid’s win over Bayern Munich, and try to determine Salah’s real position in world soccer’s pecking order on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.

They also discuss Chivas’ win over Toronto FC in the CONCACAF Champions League final, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s faded hopes of playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the end of Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign as Arsenal manager.