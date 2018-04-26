NFL Draft Rumors Live: Tracking All The Latest Whispers Leading Up To Round 1

1:45 p.m.: It’s sounding more and more like Baker Mayfield is actually going to end up with the Cleveland Browns.
12 p.m.: Diabolical.
10:30 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Saints.
9:50 a.m.: More and more speculation on Baker Mayfield to the Browns.
8:38 a.m.: Here’s even more smoke for the potential fire that is the Browns taking Baker Mayfield with the first pick.
But, as Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman points out above, everyone lies. So if the Browns are talking trade with a team that wants to move up and take Mayfield, Cleveland’s potential willingness to take Mayfield — or at least the public perception they’yre willing to do so — drives up their price.
8:30 a.m.: And the Baker to the Browns rumors are really starting to gain steam, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighing in early on a Thursday morning.
8 a.m.: The Cleveland Browns are in the enviable position of owning two of the draft’s first four picks, which means they have no shortage of options. They’ll have their choice of quarterbacks with the No. 1 pick, and they could then draft for need at No. 4 — or, they could trade that pick which is reportedly on the table.
Throughout the draft season, experts predicted they’d draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 1 pick, but it sounds like Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the radar (as well as Wyoming’s Josh Allen).
7:45 a.m. ET: The courses of multiple franchises are about to change Thursday.
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is just a little more than 12 hours away, and while we think we might have an idea of what will go down in Arlington, Texas, Day 1 of the draft remains the most unpredictable day on the league’s calendar.
That’s even more the case this year with a plethora of intriguing quarterback prospects, a handful of which are expected to come off the board very early. This draft class also seems especially top-heavy, so if you want to make a splash, you might have to make a trade before Roger Goodell hits the stage Thursday night.
All of that could make for an explosive day.
