NFL Draft Rumors Live: Tracking All The Latest Whispers Leading Up To Round 1

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

1:45 p.m.: It’s sounding more and more like Baker Mayfield is actually going to end up with the Cleveland Browns.

It's my feeling, barring any unexpected new info or proposals surfacing & based off multiple conversations I've had on & off the record up through the crack of dawn this am, that the #Browns have settled on Okla QB Baker Mayfield for the #1 pick in the #NFL Draft tonight at 8pm. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2018

12 p.m.: Diabolical.

A theory two people in the past hour now have floated: another team plotted to have Josh Allen’s racially insensitive tweets put out just before the draft in order to increase the chances he would fall in the draft to that team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

10:30 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Saints.

The #Saints have made plenty of calls about making a big leap up from pick No. 27, I’m told. Could be due diligence in case a certain player (perhaps a QB) falls. But they will be well-prepared to move tonight if it comes down to it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2018

9:50 a.m.: More and more speculation on Baker Mayfield to the Browns.

Been with Browns all week and I will repeat what I have reported for the last two days, Mayfield should not be ruled out as the top pick. Others in play but so is Mayfield. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 26, 2018

Well, well, well. @MoveTheSticks puts Baker Mayfield at No. 1 in his mock draft. That is the buzz… and would cause some shuffling to plans in the Top 5. https://t.co/ewxjTxvjgV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2018

8:38 a.m.: Here’s even more smoke for the potential fire that is the Browns taking Baker Mayfield with the first pick.

NFC GM: "From everything I hear it's Baker Mayfield No. 1 for the Browns."

Just remember: everyone lies during the draft but I'm starting to believe this. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 26, 2018

But, as Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman points out above, everyone lies. So if the Browns are talking trade with a team that wants to move up and take Mayfield, Cleveland’s potential willingness to take Mayfield — or at least the public perception they’yre willing to do so — drives up their price.

8:30 a.m.: And the Baker to the Browns rumors are really starting to gain steam, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighing in early on a Thursday morning.

Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

8 a.m.: The Cleveland Browns are in the enviable position of owning two of the draft’s first four picks, which means they have no shortage of options. They’ll have their choice of quarterbacks with the No. 1 pick, and they could then draft for need at No. 4 — or, they could trade that pick which is reportedly on the table.

Throughout the draft season, experts predicted they’d draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 1 pick, but it sounds like Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the radar (as well as Wyoming’s Josh Allen).

Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield: A day before the #NFLDraft the #Browns could be down to these two, sources say https://t.co/epr5jbitJ1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2018

“I’ve been Darnold all the way through this thing, but waking up this morning, on Draft Day, it sure feels like Mayfield.” — @pschrags on the Browns’ 1st Pick pic.twitter.com/Ee7pFo02Ib — GMFB (@gmfb) April 26, 2018

7:45 a.m. ET: The courses of multiple franchises are about to change Thursday.

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft is just a little more than 12 hours away, and while we think we might have an idea of what will go down in Arlington, Texas, Day 1 of the draft remains the most unpredictable day on the league’s calendar.

That’s even more the case this year with a plethora of intriguing quarterback prospects, a handful of which are expected to come off the board very early. This draft class also seems especially top-heavy, so if you want to make a splash, you might have to make a trade before Roger Goodell hits the stage Thursday night.

All of that could make for an explosive day.

We’ll be following it all right here, where we’ll have updates throughout the day with all the latest news and rumors. Be sure to check back often.