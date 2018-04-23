NFL Rumors: Patriots Adding Offensive Tackle Depth By Signing Ulrick John

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots reportedly are adding more depth to their offensive line.

The Patriots reportedly have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Ulrick John, a league source told the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. John, 25, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Georgia State. He’s played in 10 games, starting three, during his four-year career.

John most recently was with the Green Bay Packers. He also has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

John tested well at his pro day in 2014, running a 5.02-second 40-yard dash with a 1.68-second 10-yard split, 30-inch vertical leap, 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump, 7.20-second 3-cone drill and 4.62-second short shuttle at 6-foot-6, 297 pounds. He’s gained 10 pounds since that pro day.

John has split his time between right tackle and left tackle in the pros. He’ll join Marcus Cannon, LaAdrian Waddle, Antonio Garcia, Cole Croston, Andrew Jelks and Matt Tobin on the Patriots’ offensive tackle depth chart. The Patriots also could add to the position in this week’s 2018 NFL Draft.

They lost starting left tackle Nate Solder and reserve Cameron Fleming in free agency this offseason.