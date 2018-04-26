NFL Rumors: Why Dez Bryant Rejected Multi-Year Deal With This Team

Photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t sound like Dez Bryant is in a hurry to sign with a new team.

After eight seasons in Dallas, Bryant was released by the Cowboys on April 13. Bryant likely has a number of suitors around the NFL, but it appears the veteran wide receiver has a clear preference in mind when it comes to his next deal.

Source: Former #Cowboys WR Dez Bryant turned down a multi-year offer from the #Ravens. He apparently wants a big 1-year deal and chance to secure bigger long-term contract as a UFA from beginning in 2019. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) April 25, 2018

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the earliest teams to reportedly have interest in Bryant once he hit the open market, but that seemingly was put to a halt when they instead opted to sign former New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead to a two-year deal.

Taking Bryant on a one-year deal would be wise for a team with real Super Bowl aspirations. He’s still capable of playing at a high level, and the short contract would incentivize him to produce big numbers.

Who knows, maybe Odell Beckham Jr. will convince the New York Giants to take a flier on Bryant.