NFL Rumors: Why Dez Bryant Rejected Multi-Year Deal With This Team

It doesn’t sound like Dez Bryant is in a hurry to sign with a new team.
After eight seasons in Dallas, Bryant was released by the Cowboys on April 13. Bryant likely has a number of suitors around the NFL, but it appears the veteran wide receiver has a clear preference in mind when it comes to his next deal.
The Baltimore Ravens were one of the earliest teams to reportedly have interest in Bryant once he hit the open market, but that seemingly was put to a halt when they instead opted to sign former New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead to a two-year deal.
Taking Bryant on a one-year deal would be wise for a team with real Super Bowl aspirations. He’s still capable of playing at a high level, and the short contract would incentivize him to produce big numbers.
Who knows, maybe Odell Beckham Jr. will convince the New York Giants to take a flier on Bryant.
