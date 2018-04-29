Pablo Sandoval Pitches Perfect Ninth Inning For Giants In Blowout Loss

The San Francisco Giants are not having a good week.

After losing their left fielder Mac Williamson and third baseman Joe Panik to injuries, they proceeded to give up 15 runs on two separate occasions over their previous three games.

During Saturday’s 15-6 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with San Francisco down by 11, the team called upon Pablo Sandoval to take the hill.

And he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and even hit 87 mph with his fastball. He recorded the third out of the inning with a ground out.

Now pitching… Pablo Sandoval 🐼 pic.twitter.com/NI9vOr6raD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 29, 2018

