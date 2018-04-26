Patrice Bergeron Sets Two Bruins Game 7 Records In Thrilling Win Vs. Leafs

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is one of the most clutch players in the NHL, and he again rose to the occasion in Game 7 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The veteran center scored a goal and added two assists, giving him nine career points in Game 7s. That puts him ahead of Bruins legend Rick Middleton for the team’s all-time scoring record in Game 7s.

Patrice Bergeron was one of many @NHLBruins to have a great series on offence, saving his biggest contributions for Gm7 & with 3 points, he moved into 1st on this all-time list pic.twitter.com/Y6KrSyHYD2 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 26, 2018

Bergeron’s offense helped the B’s win a 7-4 thriller Wednesday night at TD Garden to reach the second round.

His first-period goal, which put the Bruins up 3-2, moved him past Milan Lucic for the most Game 7 goals in B’s history.

Bergeron’s four previous Game 7 goals are the most memorable of his career.

He scored twice in Game 7 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final-clinching win against the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, and twice versus the Leafs in Boston’s historic Game 7 comeback in the first round in 2013 — the tying goal late in the third period and the winner in overtime.

The Bruins will need more clutch play from Bergeron to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2, and judging by previous results, he should be up for the challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports