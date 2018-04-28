Patriots Draft Athletic Cornerback Keion Crossen In Seventh Round

Photo via Brendan Maloney/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots double dipped on cornerbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Western Carolina cornerback Keion Crossen 243rd overall in the seventh round of the draft.

Crossen is undersized at 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, but he’s highly athletic prospect. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash with a 1.56-second 10-yard split, 6.67-second 3-cone, 4.01-second short shuttle, 39.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

Crossen had 67 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in 2017. He also returned five career kicks for 147 yards.

The Patriots also drafted Florida cornerback Duke Dawson 56th overall in the second round.