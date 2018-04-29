Patriots Fans Will Love This Ja’Whaun Bentley Tweet About Tom Brady

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Whaun Bentley has a lot to be excited about now that he’s a member of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected the linebacker out of Purdue with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday. Bentley’s services will be welcomed by the linebacker-needy Patriots, and it’s clear the 21-year-old is thrilled to be joining a franchise whose history he’s very familiar with.

It also appears that Bentley long has been a fan of his new teammate Tom Brady, who he deemed as the “GOAT” following New England’s improbable Super Bowl LI victory. The Patriots dug up Bentley’s TB12 proclamation and reacted accordingly not long after the linebacker was selected in the fifth round.

We like this guy already. https://t.co/hsk8lmKNyt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2018

Tough to find a better way of getting in the good graces of Patriots nation.