Patriots’ First-Round Picks Meet Robert Kraft, Get Tour Of His Office

Photo via Zach Cox/NESN

Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel now know what all New Englanders know: Robert Kraft — literally and figuratively — is a boss.

The former Georgia Bulldogs, both of whom the Patriots selected Thursday in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, were introduced to the media Friday at Gillette Stadium. But prior to taking the podium, Wynn and Michel met with Kraft in the Patriots owner’s lavish office and even got a brief lesson in rock n’ roll history.

Watch the newest Patriots meet with Robert and Jonathan Kraft in the video below:

Both players handled themselves well despite surely being nervous.

In Wynn, a versatile offensive lineman, and Michel, a dynamic running back, the Patriots potentially have set themselves up to have an elite running game moving forward. However, neither player is a sure-fire lock to deliver on the first-round hype.