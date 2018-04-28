Patriots Pass On Kyle Lauletta, Trade Out Of Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Many New England Patriots fans were high on Kyle Lauletta during the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft. The Patriots, evidently, were not.

Afforded the chance to select Lauletta early in the fourth round Saturday, New England instead chose to trade down for the third time in this draft, passing on the Richmond quarterback who had drawn comparisons to Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Patriots shipped the 105th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 114th pick and a sixth-round choice (No. 178). The New York Giants, who used the No. 2 overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley rather than a top-flight QB, scooped up Lauletta at No. 108.

New England then traded down yet again, shipping pick No. 114 (a mid-fourth-rounder) to the Detroit Lions for a 2019 third-round pick. The Patriots and Lions — who are led by Patriots alums Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn — also teamed up on a trade Friday night, with Detroit receiving the 43rd pick and the Patriots receiving the 51st and 117th.

The Lions used those picks to select Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson (No. 43) and Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (No. 114).

Here’s a full rundown of the Patriots’ trades thus far, including the one they swung Friday for offensive tackle Trent Brown:

Trade 1: Patriots and San Francisco 49ers

49ers receive: No. 95 overall pick

Patriots receive: Offensive tackle Trent Brown and No. 143

Trade 2: Patriots and Lions

Lions receive: No. 43

Patriots receive: No. 51 and No. 117

Trade 3: Patriots and Chicago Bears

Bears receive: No. 51

Patriots receive: No. 105 and a 2019 second-round pick

Trade 4: Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers receive: No. 63 and No. 117

Patriots receive: No. 56, which they used to select Florida cornerback Duke Dawson

Trade 5: Patriots and Browns

Browns receive: No. 105

Patriots receive: No. 114 and No. 178

Trade 6: Patriots and Lions

Lions receive: No. 114

Patriots receive: 2019 third-round pick

The Patriots drafted two players in the first round (offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and running back Sony Michel at No. 31), one in the second (cornerback Duke Dawson at No. 56) and none in the third.