Patriots Post-First Round Mailbag: What’s Next In 2018 NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft certainly didn’t go as expected for New England Patriots fans, who probably should be used to this by now.

Patriots fans had hopes of an athletic linebacker, explosive pass rusher, athletic quarterback or skyscraper left tackle in the first round, and they wound up with a running back and undersized offensive tackle who could project as a guard.

Shrug.

So, what comes next for the Patriots? And what do we make of the Patriots’ Nos. 23 and 31 overall picks in Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel?

Let’s jump right into this week’s mailbag to find out.

@DougKyed your mock draft updated now with the two first picks? #MailDoug

— @gcabreu87

Fun question.

Here’s how I would do it:

No. 43 Overall: LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

No. 63 Overall: QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

No. 95 Overall: Trade back. If not, then DB Dane Cruikshank, Arizona

If the Patriots don’t land Lauletta or Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, then they’re looking at the third tier of quarterbacks, and then they’d almost be required to take another signal-caller next spring. I don’t think you want to count on mid-to-late round pick to serve as the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

The Patriots still need help in their front seven, and intriguing athletic linebacker prospects like Carter, BYU’s Fred Warner, Ohio State’s Jerome Baker, Vanderbilt’s Oren Burks, Texas’ Malik Jefferson, Iowa’s Josey Jewell and USC’s Uchenna Nwosu still are available who could either contribute in coverage or pass rush.

The Patriots also could use help at defensive end, tight end, defensive back and wide receiver.

Running back wasn’t a major perceived need entering the draft. So, after using a first-round pick at that position, it could be tough filling all of the Patriots’ perceived needs with their second-day picks.

Do you think there’s a chance we plan to actually use (Wynn) as a guard, maybe move Thuney to tackle?

— @rslashpatriots

There’s definitely a chance Wynn plays guard in the NFL. I think the Patriots will try him out at both tackle and guard over the spring and summer and see where he fits best.

There’s a higher probability Wynn plays offensive tackle than Joe Thuney, though. Wynn is shorter than Thuney, but he actually has longer arms than the 2016 third-round pick. If the Patriots ever intended to use Thuney at offensive tackle, it probably would have happened already. Thuney is a guard in the Patriots’ system.

Can you explain why not being 6-6 would actually hinder (Wynn) at playing left tackle? I’m not sure I see exactly why height matters all that much …

— @rrwinn

That’s actually a really good question. If you’re tall, massive and strong as an ox, then you can simply overpower a much smaller edge rusher from above while still having a solid center of gravity. But if the arm length and athleticism are there, then a 6-foot-3 left tackle can work. Wynn isn’t much shorter than Jason Peters, Charles Leno or Matt Light. He’s about the same size as Kelvin Beachum. All of those offensive linemen played left tackle. NFL teams like tall left tackles because they usually come with long arms. Wynn is short, but his arms are longer than a solid chunk of the offensive tackles in this draft class. They’re 33 3/8 inches, which still are substandard for an offensive tackle, but it’s above average for an interior offensive lineman.

I’m very intrigued by the potential of Wynn as a left tackle. He was very, very, very good in college, and I think he has the potential to be an effective left tackle in the NFL.

Why not Lamar, obviously? #MailDoug

— @rafalzochowski

I talked myself into the idea of Lamar Jackson being selected by the Patriots, but it never totally added up. Yes, Jackson played under a similar offense in college, and there are connections there with former Patriots exec Mike Lombardi’s son working at Louisville. But the Patriots would have had to completely alter their offense, and mobile quarterbacks come with inherent injury risk. Everyone pointed to DeShaun Watson’s rookie success as a reason to pick Jackson. Watson lasted six starts last season! Yes, he was good while on the field, but he also tore his ACL.

Jackson might be very durable in the NFL, but an injury to a mobile quarterback can be a career changer. See: Robert Griffin III.

@DougKyed How Bill Belichick was that first round. Take that however you want.

— @DanielVConnolly

It was very Bill Belichick. He definitely zigged when we expected him to zag.

#MailDoug Is Landry still a viable option?

— @MemeCrusader379

The Patriots passed on Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry twice in the first round. I’m not sure if he was ever a viable option. I think he has tons of upside as a pass rusher, but the Patriots don’t value one-dimensional pass rushers, which Landry might be. He didn’t drop back in coverage often, and he’s not big, so setting the edge in the Patriots’ defense could be an issue.

It’s pretty amazing Landry fell out of the first round entirely.

Pats always find late rounders/undrafted RB’s that work out great, why use a first rounder on one when there are bigger needs elsewhere?

— @JBoss_

That’s a good question, JBoss. They obviously really liked Michel, and I think they liked the value there. It’s possible the Patriots believe running backs now are getting undervalued.

Since the Patriots picked Michel in the first round, I would expect them to consider him a true three-down back with the ability to be a threat on the ground, through the air and as a pass blocker. There aren’t a ton of those in the NFL.

And while there reportedly are injury concerns with Michel, it sounds like those based on longevity rather than immediate playing status. If you can get five solid years out of a running back, that’s probably good enough.

Could we see the Patriots get rid of RB’s with the addition of Sony Micheal #MailDoug

— @nick_testani

Absolutely. I think Jeremy Hill, Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden are fighting for just one roster spot.

@DougKyed With the rumors about dissension amongst the ranks, do you think that Bob or Bill made these choices tonight?

— @daysbradypats

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio.

@DougKyed is possible that Patriots could trade Shaq Mason with Wynn on the board? Or Wynn will play LT for sure? #MailDoug

— @gcabreu87

It’s possible, but I think it’s probably smarter to go into training camp with as many bodies as possible on the offensive line. If the Antonio Garcia, last year’s third-round pick, comes into training camp completely healthy and looking like a left tackle of the future, then maybe Wynn competes for a starting job at left guard with Thuney. And then if Mason leaves as a free agent, then either Wynn or Thuney moves over the right side.

It’s also possible the Patriots gain some leverage in negotiations with Mason after drafting Wynn.

@DougKyed #MailDoug are you surprised that patriots didn’t take a defense player in first round?

— @tmg135

Yes.

@DougKyed yah one, Sony Michael ? what your analysis on him?

— @TB12BBGoat

I thought the pick was fine. I didn’t think there was great value at No. 31 overall if the Patriots weren’t going to pick Jackson or Landry. So, they obviously took the best player left on their board in Michel. I think Michel is a very good, entertaining running back, but this draft class is stacked at that position, and I don’t love drafting running backs in the first round.

But, who would the Patriots have taken if not Michel? And could they still get that player at No. 43 overall? Could they have taken Michel at No. 43 overall? Maybe not.

Maybe the Patriots could have traded down and out of the bottom of the first round, but you need a buyer. Maybe the Baltimore Ravens didn’t want to go up to No. 31 overall. Maybe the Patriots were asking too much for the pick.

I don’t know. Michel is a good back, and he has three-down potential. He also has big-play potential, which is necessary when picking a running back this high.

I think the Patriots could have taken a player at a different position with better overall value, but Michel is a good player.