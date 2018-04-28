Patriots Select Tight End Ryan Izzo With Their Final Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — With the knowledge that Rob Gronkowski intends to return to the New England Patriots in 2018, tight end became less of a pressing need.

The Patriots still drafted a tight end with their final pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, however. The Patriots grabbed Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo 250th overall.

Izzo caught 54 passes for 761 yards with six touchdowns in his four-year career. He had 20 catches for 317 yards with three touchdowns in 2017.

Izzo, who’s 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, ran a 4.86-second 40-yard dash with a 1.69-second 10-yard split, 33-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump, 7.15-second 3-cone drill and 4.43-second short shuttle. NFL.com’s scouting report of Izzo indicates he has potential as a blocker.

Izzo joins Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Troy Niklas, Will Tye and Jacob Hollister in the Patriots’ tight end room.