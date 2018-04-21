Pelicans Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

A tremendous opportunity awaits the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans can become the first team to advance to the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs with a Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

While home court provides a great advantage, completing a sweep of the Blazers will be no easy task, as Damian Lillard and Co. certainly won’t go down without a fight.

Here’s how to watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers online:

When: Saturday, April 21 at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT