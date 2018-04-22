Predators Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Nashville Predators can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a win Sunday in Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Preds enter Sunday’s game in Denver holding a 3-2 series lead. But the defending Western Conference champions have been tested by the Avalanche, who will look to tie the series and force a decisive Game 7 in Tennessee.

Here’s how to watch Predators vs. Avalanche Game 6 online:

When: Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports