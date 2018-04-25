Raptors Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s a big sports night in the city of Toronto.

Not only are the Maple Leafs preparing to take on the Boston Bruins in a winner-take-all Game 7, but the top-seeded Raptors are hosting the eighth-seeded Wizards in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Raptors took the first two games at home, but Toronto dropped both contests in Washington D.C. to tie the series at two games apiece and set up a pivotal Game 5 at Air Canada Centre.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors-Wizards online:

When: Wednesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBA.com