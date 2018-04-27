Raptors Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Wizards aren’t going down without a fight.

After dropping the first two games of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Toronto Raptors, the Wizards rallied back with a pair of wins at home to even the series. The Raptors responded with a Game 5 victory at home, and with the series now back in the Nation’s Capital for Game 6, the Wizards are looking to stave off elimination and force a Game 7.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors-Wizards online:

When: Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN