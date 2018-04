The Tampa Bay Rays are a much improved team since they last saw the Boston Red Sox.

Seven of the Sox’s first nine games were against the Rays, and Boston won all but one of them. But in the weeks since, the Rays have been a much-improved squad, even going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

To hear about the Rays, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images