Recapping Patriots’ 2018 NFL Draft Haul, Including Seven Picks, Eight Trades

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2018 NFL Draft has concluded, and it was a busy and unpredicatable three-day stretch for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots swung eight trades and made seven picks.

Here they are:

Round 1, 23rd overall pick: OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

Round 1, 31st overall pick: RB Sony Michel, Georgia

Round 2, 56th overall pick: CB Duke Dawson, Florida

Round 5, 143rd overall pick: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Purdue

Round 6, 178th overall pick: LB Christian Sam, Arizona State

Round 6, 210th overall pick: WR Braxton Berrios, Miami

Round 7, 219th overall pick: QB Danny Etling, LSU

Round 7, 243rd overall pick: CB Keion Crossen, Western Carolina

Round 7, 250th overall pick: TE Ryan Izzo, Florida State

Here are the eight trades the Patriots made:

— The Patriots traded the 43rd overall pick to the Detroit Lions for the 51st and 117th overall picks.

— The Patriots traded the 51st overall pick to the Chicago Bears for the 105th overall pick and a 2019 second-round pick.

— The Patriots traded the 63rd and 117th overall picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 56th overall pick.

— The Patriots traded the 95th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 143rd overall pick and offensive tackle Trent Brown.

— The Patriots traded the 105th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 114th and 178th overall picks.

— The Patriots traded the 114th overall pick to the Lions for a 2019 third-round pick.

— The Patriots traded the 198th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs or the 233rd and 243rd overall picks.

— The Patriots traded the 233rd overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 250th overall pick and a 2019 seventh-round selection.