Red Sox, Athletics Have Hilarious Twitter Interaction Amid Oakland’s No-Hitter

by on Sun, Apr 22, 2018 at 1:39AM
Oakland Athletics Catcher Jonathan Lucroy And Starting Pitcher Sean Manaea

Photo via Kiel Maddox/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s an unwritten rule in baseball that if a pitcher has a no-hitter going deep in the game, no one is to say a word about it.

The official Twitter account of Major League Baseball gave followers an update of Saturday’s Boston Red Sox-Oakland Athletics game after the sixth inning.

The Red Sox responded and tried to break Manea’s no-no, but Oakland was quick to respond, keeping it simple.

It seemed to work in the A’s favor, as Manaea completed the no-hitter over Boston in Saturday’s 3-0 loss.

