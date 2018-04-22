Red Sox, Athletics Have Hilarious Twitter Interaction Amid Oakland’s No-Hitter

Photo via Kiel Maddox/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s an unwritten rule in baseball that if a pitcher has a no-hitter going deep in the game, no one is to say a word about it.

The official Twitter account of Major League Baseball gave followers an update of Saturday’s Boston Red Sox-Oakland Athletics game after the sixth inning.

Sean Manaea is doing his thing. That’s 6 no-hit innings vs. the Red Sox so far. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t0Y0vANIf7 — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2018

The Red Sox responded and tried to break Manea’s no-no, but Oakland was quick to respond, keeping it simple.

🤫 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) April 22, 2018

It seemed to work in the A’s favor, as Manaea completed the no-hitter over Boston in Saturday’s 3-0 loss.