Red Sox Deem Xander Bogaerts ‘Good To Go’ As Shortstop Nears Return

It might not be long before you see Xander Bogaerts back in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

The star shortstop has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury April 8, and while the Red Sox have fared quite well in Bogaerts’ absence, his return certainly will be welcomed.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora expressed belief that Bogaerts is “good to go,” which will be fully confirmed once he’s 100 percent ready to play the field.

To hear Cora’s latest update on Bogaerts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports