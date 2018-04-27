Boston Red Sox

Brock Holt Injury: Red Sox Shortstop Exits Vs. Blue Jays With Hamstring Tightness

Boston Red Sox Shortstop Brock Holt

Boston Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt left Thursday night’s game in the third inning after suffering left hamstring tightness against the Toronto Blue Jays, per the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The injury came after Holt doubled off of Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada. Holt grabbed his hamstring after rounding first base and was tended to by the team trainer.

He tried to walk it off, but ultimately ended up leaving the game and was replaced the Tzu-Wei Lin.

Coming into Thursday’s matchup, Holt had an eight-game hitting streak, which he extended to nine in the third. Through those nine games, Holt was batting .471 with six RBI.

