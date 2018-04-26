Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Explains Who Needs To Step Up In Joe Kelly’s Absence

Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly lost the appeal of his six-game suspension stemming from his part in the benches-clearing altercation between the Sox and New York Yankees on April 11.

Kelly’s absence will force a couple of Red Sox pitchers to raise their game over the next week or so, and Boston manager Alex Cora revealed who that might be while speaking to reporters before Thursday night’s game in Toronto.

