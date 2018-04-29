Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Gives Update On Mookie Betts’ Injury

Boston Red Sox fans got a scare yesterday when star outfielder Mookie Betts exited the game with a sore hamstring.

Betts initially felt tightness in his hamstring early in the game and continue to feel discomfort while motoring around the bases during a double in the fourth inning.

The Sox star won’t be in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, but manager Alex Cora noted that Betts’ absence is precautionary as there is no reason to risk further injury in an early-season game.

To hear Cora’s update on Betts, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images