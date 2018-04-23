Red Sox Players Attend Bruins-Leafs Game 6 To Support B’s In Playoff Series

A large group of Boston Red Sox players were in attendance at the Air Canada Centre on Monday night to support the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chris Sale, Rick Porcello and JD Martinez were among the many Red Sox who made the trip. Hanley Ramirez also was in attendance, sporting a Bruins home jersey.

The Sox, of course, are in Toronto for their first road series against the Blue Jays this season. That three-game set begins Tuesday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Bruins lead this Round 1 series 3-2. A Game 6 win would punch their ticket to the second round.

