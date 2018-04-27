Red Sox Roster Moves: Xander Bogaerts Activated; Streaking Brock Holt Hits DL

The best team in baseball just got its starting shortstop back.
The Boston Red Sox activated shortstop Xander Bogaerts off the disabled list Friday. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Sox placed infielder Brock Holt on the 10-day DL with a hamstring injury.
Bogaerts was off to a red-hot start to the season before suffering an ankle injury April 9. He hit .368 (14-for-38) with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs through nine games.
Holt, meanwhile, hits the DL amidst a tear of his own. After going 0-for-10 to start the season, the veteran has turned it on in recent weeks. He’s on a nine-game hitting streak, batting .471 (16-for-34) with a home run and six doubles over that stretch.
