Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Reacts To Controversial Sixth-Inning Call

Andrew Benintendi thought he had broken up Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea’s no-hitter Saturday night.
And he initially did when the first-base umpire called the left fielder safe after he got his left hand on the bag to avoid a tag in the sixth inning. But the umpires gathered after the call and determined Benintendi went outside the base path, resulting in an automatic out.
After the Boston Red Sox’s 3-0 loss, he was asked about the reversal of the call.
Had the call stood, it would have been the first hit of the game for the Sox. Instead, Manea went on to become the first pitcher to no-hit the Red Sox in 25 years.
