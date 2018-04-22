Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Reacts To Controversial Sixth-Inning Call

Photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andrew Benintendi thought he had broken up Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea’s no-hitter Saturday night.

And he initially did when the first-base umpire called the left fielder safe after he got his left hand on the bag to avoid a tag in the sixth inning. But the umpires gathered after the call and determined Benintendi went outside the base path, resulting in an automatic out.

After the Boston Red Sox’s 3-0 loss, he was asked about the reversal of the call.

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: "They said I was out of the base line. I don't know. I've never seen that call before. It's kind of suspect in that situation. It just sucks as a big league hit. They don't grow on trees." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 22, 2018

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi added "I've never seen that call before. I think if we have 10 hits at that point, that's a single. But the situation that the game was in, I mean they might have been searching for something and they found it." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 22, 2018

Had the call stood, it would have been the first hit of the game for the Sox. Instead, Manea went on to become the first pitcher to no-hit the Red Sox in 25 years.