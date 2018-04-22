Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: David Price Makes Fifth Start Of Season

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon against the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox lead Major League Baseball in most offensive categories, but that didn’t matter Saturday, as the team was no-hit by Athletics star Sean Manaea. In response, Sox manager Alex Cora will trot out a new-look lineup to face A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden.

Blake Swihart will get his second start of the season for Boston and bat sixth as the designated hitter. Right fielder Mookie Betts will get the day off, with Jackie Bradley Jr. sliding into the leadoff spot.

On the mound, Boston will turn to lefty David Price, who will make his fifth start of the season.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (17-3)

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

David Price, LHP (2-1, 2.25 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (10-11)

Marcus Semien, SS

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Mark Canha, 1B

Chad Pinder, RF

Jake Smolinski, CF

Bruce Maxwell, C

Daniel Mengden, RHP (2-2, 4.50 ERA)