Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Chris Sale Looks To Take Series From Toronto

Photo via Kiel Maddox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s three-game losing streak is over and they’ll look to make it two wins in a row against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday night.

The lineup is essentially the same one Alex Cora rolled out Wednesday, with the exception of Jackie Bradley Jr., who will have the night off. Mitch Moreland will slide into the fifth spot in the lineup after his off day in Game 2.

Chris Sale will look to pick up his second win of the season after he took the loss in Saturday night’s no-hit defeat to the Oakland Athletics. If he mirrors the 10 strikeouts from Saturday, the lefty will reach 51 K’s on the season.

Sale will be opposed by right-handed pitcher Marco Estrada, who owns a 2-1 record and has allowed six home runs through his four starts this year.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (18-5)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, SS

Chris Sale, LHP (1-1, 1.86 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (14-9)

Steve Pearce, DH

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Luke Maile, C

Devon Travis, 2B

Marco Estrada, RHP (2-1, 5.32 ERA)