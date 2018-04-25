Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Looking To Help Even Series

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are looking to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday while also evening their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays after dropping Tuesday’s opener.

Boston will roll out a similar lineup in the second contest, with the only difference being Christian Vazquez behind the plate instead of Sandy Leon.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball and look to keep the Red Sox perfect when he’s on the mound. Since returning from the disabled list, the southpaw is 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts over a trio of outings.

Aaron Sanchez will oppose Rodriguez. The Blue Jays righty is 1-2 this season with a 3.86 ERA.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (17-5)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, SS

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-0, 3.45 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (14-8)

Steve Pearce, LF

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Russell Martin, C

Kevin Pillar, CF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B

Aldemys Diaz, SS

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (1-2, 3.86 ERA)