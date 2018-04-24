Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rick Porcello Takes Mound In Series Opener

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox look to halt a two-game skid Tuesday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the series opener at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Rick Porcello, who’s in search of his fifth win of the season. The right-hander has been outstanding to start the campaign, as he hasn’t allowed a run since his second start April 7.

Porcello will be opposed by Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ, who despite a 3-1 record thus far, hasn’t exactly dominated on the hill. The veteran lefty has yet to pitch into the seventh inning this season and has allowed four runs in two of his last three starts.

As for Boston’s lineup, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez both are set to return after sitting in the series finale against the Oakland Athletics. Sandy Leon will do the catching for Porcello and bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (17-4)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, SS

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-0, 1.40 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (13-8)

Curtis Granderson, RF

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Steve Pearce, DH

Russell Martin, C

Kevin Pillar, CF

Aldemys Diaz, SS

Devon Travis, 2B

J.A. Happ, LHP (3-1, 4.50 ERA)