Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Mookie Betts Sits For Boston

If the Boston Red Sox are going to salvage the final game of their three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, they’ll have to do so without their best player.

Right-fielder Mookie Betts left Saturday’s 12-6 loss with a hamstring injury and will sit out Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park. Second baseman Eduardo Nunez will fill Betts’ spot at the top of the order, while Jackie Bradley Jr. will move from center field to right field.

On the mound, the Sox will turn to right-hander Rick Porcello to help them break a two-game losing streak. Porcello, who’s off to a fine start to the 2018 season, will be opposed by righty Matt Andriese, who will get first dibs in what will be another “bullpen day” for the Rays.

Here are full lineups ahead of Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (19-7)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Sandy Leon, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-0, 1.93 ERA)

RAYS (12-13)

Denard Span, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Joey Wendle, 2B

Brad Miller, 1B

Daniel Robertson, 3B

Mallex Smith, CF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Jesus Sucre, C

Johnny Field, RF

Matt Andriese, RHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA)