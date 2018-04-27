Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Makes His Return After DL Stint

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts is back.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop was off to a stellar start in 2018, hitting .368 with seven doubles and a pair of home runs in just nine games. But that all came to a halt on April 8, when he exited the game after sliding into the visitor’s dugout trying to get an errant throw, landing him on the disabled list.

But he’ll make his return Friday night as the Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Brock Holt, who mostly filled in at short during Bogaerts’ absence, now is on the 10-day DL after injuring his hamstring in Thursday’s game. With the roster shifts, Tzu-Wei Lin will be in the lineup, hitting ninth and playing second base, while Eduardo Nunez will move over to third base as Rafael Devers gets the night off. Andrew Benintendi also will sit, meaning J.D. Martinez will play left field.

Drew Pomeranz gets the ball for the Red Sox, making his second start of the season. He was tagged for three runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings in his first outing. He’ll be opposed by Blake Snell.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (19-5)

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

RAYS (10-13)

Matt Duffy, 3B

C.J. Cron, DH

Carlos Gomez, RF

Wilson Ramos, C

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Brad Miller, C

Adeiny Hechavarria, CF

Mallex Smith, 2B

Rob Refsnyder, SS

Blake Snell, RHP (3-1, 2.54 ERA)