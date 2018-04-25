Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays’ Curtis Granderson Spoils Comeback With Walk-Off Homer

The Boston Red Sox are in a funk.

The Red Sox mounted a thrilling comeback in the ninth inning to tie Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the excitement of the late-game magic only lasted so long, as Curtis Granderson smacked a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Jays a 4-3 victory.

Boston actually outhit Toronto by a 9-5 margin, but the home team was the beneficiary of a few fortuitous bounces and took advantage of all opportunities.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 17-4, while the Blue Jays improve to 14-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Skid.

After a scorching hot start through the first 19 games of the season, Boston now owns a three-game losing streak.

ON THE BUMP

— After Rick Porcello struck out the side in the first inning, the right-hander ran into a bit of trouble in the second.

Steven Pearce led off the frame with a walk, which marked just the second free pass on the season from Porcello. Russell Martin followed with a single, which moved Pearce to third. Porcello then induced Kevin Pillar to roll one on the turf, but a fielder’s choice allowed Pearce to score.

Boston’s starter responded with two straight outs, but after Devon Travis reached on a fielder’s choice, a Granderson sharp liner ate up Rafael Devers and knocked in two more runs for the Blue Jays.

Porcello responded with stellar third and fourth innings, striking out five batters over that span while not allowing a hit. Although two runners reached in the fifth, the righty kept Toronto off the scoreboard in the frame and followed suit in the sixth. The seventh inning would be Porcello’s last, but he closed his outing by sitting down the Jays in order.

In total, the right-hander allowed three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out nine.

— Joe Kelly tossed a perfect eighth inning and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

— Craig Kimbrel started off the 10th inning strong with a strikeout, but Granderson pegged the Boston closer with a loss by crushing the game-winning round-tripper on a 2-0 fastball.

If you are gonna hit a #walkoff, get all of it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4YNzeDlbLe — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2018

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox didn’t log their first hit of the game until Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the third inning with a single to the right side. JBJ’s knock went to waste, though, as Sandy Leon, Brock Holt and Mookie Betts followed with strikeouts.

— Boston finally cracked the scoreboard in the sixth. Holt (3-for-4) led off the inning with a ringing double and later was brought home courtesy of a two-out single off the bat of Hanley Ramirez (3-for-5).

— The Sox mounted a comeback in the ninth when Ramirez led off the inning with a single and Devers smacked a base knock two batters later. With one out in the frame, Eduardo Nunez roped an RBI single to bring Boston within one.

After Bradley went down on strikes for the second out in the inning, Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases. Holt then delivered in the clutch, ripping an RBI single to left to tie the game, but Nunez’s attempt to score the go-ahead run was cut down and ended the inning.

— Andrew Benintendi had a particularly rough night at the plate with four strikeouts. He was joined by Betts, Leon and J.D. Martinez as the Boston batters who went hitless in the contest.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Wait, who’s that? Oh, right.

Jim Buchanan is in to pitch the eighth inning. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 25, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play Game 2 on Wednesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

