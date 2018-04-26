Red Sox Wrap: Mookie Betts Crushes Two Home Runs In Win Over Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox have grown accustomed to streaks this season, but their three-game losing skid entering Wednesday clearly was not one they enjoyed.

That no longer is a worry, however, as the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in the second contest of their three-game set.

Mookie Betts drove the bus on offense, smacking a pair of home runs. Eduardo Rodriguez was solid in his start, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 18-5, while the Jays fall to 14-9.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Rebound.

Not only did the Red Sox snap their three-game losing streak, but they also rebounded from an extra-innings Tuesday night.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez turned in a serviceable performance Wednesday night, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He had some pretty good command while also using his pitches efficiently, which allowed him to go deep into the game while tossing 106 pitches.

The southpaw allowed a leadoff double in the first inning to Steve Pearce, and the left fielder scored two batters later thanks to Rafael Devers’ throwing error to first base while trying to throw out Justin Smoak.

Rodriguez rebounded by not allowing any runs the following three innings, including a pair of 1-2-3 frames in the third and fourth.

He allowed another run in the fifth, however. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a one-out single and was plated by Pearce two batters later on a single to tie the game at two. But with runners on first and second and two outs, Rodriguez worked his way out of the jam having allowed just the one run.

But with the game tied at a pair in the sixth, Rodriguez allowed a solo home run to Yangervis Solarte to put Toronto ahead 3-2.

The left-hander got the first two hitters he saw in the seventh out before being pulled from the game.

— Heath Hembree came in relief and closed out the seventh, striking out the lone batter he faced.

— Joe Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game and earn the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Betts carried the Red Sox at the dish, and it began right from the first at-bat. The right fielder clubbed a fastball over the heart of the plate into the left-center field bleachers to give Boston an early advantage.

— With the game tied at one in the fifth, Brock Holt came through, lining a double into right field to score Jackie Bradley Jr. from second base.

— After the Jays went back ahead 3-2 on Solarte’s homer, Betts answered once more. Holt hit a one-out single, and the next at-bat, Betts went deep to give the Sox the 4-3 advantage.

— Three Red Sox accounted for the six hits, with Holt leading the way with a trio. Betts added a pair on his two homers, while J.D. Martinez registered one.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

When one homer isn’t enough.

Mookie Betts wasn't satisfied with just home run in the game. pic.twitter.com/bNjI8SlGrc — NESN (@NESN) April 26, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will play the finale of their three-game set Thursday night, with Chris Sale (Boston) and Marco Estrada (Toronto) expected to start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images