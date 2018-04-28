Red Sox Wrap: Rays Blast Trio Of Home Runs En Route To 4-3 Victory

The Boston Red Sox had played nine straight games on the road before Friday’s contest, and their return home didn’t go as planned.

Boston dropped a 4-3 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first match of the three-game set at Fenway Park.

Drew Pomeranz had a tough night on the hill, surrendering four runs — all via a trio of home runs — over five innings. Meanwhile, Tampa starter Blake Snell stifled the Sox, allowing two runs over 7 1/3 innings.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 19-6, while the Rays climb to 11-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tough.

It was a tough outing for Pomeranz, as the Red Sox fell behind early due to home runs. And though they showed some fight in the end, they fell just short of victory.

ON THE BUMP

— It was a rough night for Drew Pomeranz, who was making his 2018 Fenway debut and second start of the season since coming off the disabled list. Over five innings, the southpaw allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Furthermore, all of the Rays’ runs off Pomeranz came by way of a home run.

— After allowing a one-out single to C.J. Cron in the first inning, Wilson Ramos smashed a two-run homer well over the Green Monster for an early 2-0 Rays lead. Rob Refsnyder and Daniel Robertson then followed up with leadoff solo blasts in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Pomeranz pitched a scoreless fifth before being lifted ahead of the sixth having thrown 81 pitches.

— Hector Velazquez came in relief and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk.

— Heath Hembree relieved Velazquez with one out in the ninth, striking out the lone hitter he faced as his inherited runner was caught stealing by Christian Vazquez

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox’s bats started the night quiet, allowing Snell to pitch four no-hit innings.

— Down 4-0 in the sixth, however, the Sox bats showed some life. Vazquez led off the frame with a double, and two batters later he was driven in on a Mookie Betts double. Later in the frame with two outs, J.D. Martinez brought Betts home with a double of his own to pull the Sox within a pair. Mitch Moreland then struck out to end the inning, but not after Boston had put themselves back in the game.

— It looked as though the Sox were inching closer to leveling the score in the seventh, as Xander Bogaerts led off the frame with a double. Snell retired the ensuing three hitters, however, ending the inning with no further damage.

— The Sox crawled closer in the eighth, with Betts hitting a one out double and Martinez driving him in two batters later with a two-out single to left. But that was as far as the Sox’s bats got them in the inning, as they entered the frame trailing 4-3.

— Bogaerts led off the ninth with an infield single, but Eduardo Nunez popped out, Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out and pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi struck out to end the game.

— Bogaerts led the Sox with three hits in his first game since returning from the disabled list. Betts and Martinez each recorded two-hit games, while Vazquez posted one hit. Hanley Ramirez, Moreland, Nunez, Bradley Jr. and Tzu-Wei Lin all went hitless, as did pinch-hitters Blake Swihart and Benintendi.

UP NEXT

The two sides will play the second contest of their three-game set Saturday, with David Price (Boston) and Yonny Chirinos (Tampa Bay) expected to start. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

