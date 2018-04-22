Red Sox’s Alex Cora Incorporating Hands-On Approach In First Season As Manager

Alex Cora seemingly has pushed all the right buttons in his first season as manager of the Boston Red Sox.

While Cora is rather stoic in the dugout during games, we saw a more animated version of the first-year skipper in Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Cora took to the mound in the fourth inning of the contest, which many expected to kickstart a pitching change. Instead, Cora simply got his message across to starter Drew Pomeranz, who battled through his first start of the 2018 season.

Prior to Saturday’s game in Oakland, NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons discussed Cora’s unorthodox move, as well as the general approach he’s maintained thus far this season. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports