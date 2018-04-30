Red Sox’s Alex Cora Shares Injury Updates On Mookie Betts, Brock Holt

Fear not, Boston Red Sox fans. Mookie Betts shouldn’t be out of action for very long.

Betts is not in Boston’s lineup for a second straight game after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. But prior to the series opener against the Kansas City Royals, manager Alex Cora noted Betts will be available off the bench Monday night, though he believed another day of rest would benefit the star outfielder.

For a full injury update on Betts, as well as Brock Holt, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports