Reminder: Matt Kenseth’s Interviews Can Be (Intentionally) Tremendously Bad

With Matt Kenseth reportedly returning to Roush Fenway Racing for the remainder of the 2018 season, NASCAR soon will regain one of its (greatest) worst interviews.

The 46-year-old driver will share the No. 6 Ford with RFR’s Trevor Bayne, with his first race back coming May 12 at Kansas Speedway, SB Nation’s Jordan Bianchi reported Monday night. And after the news dropped, FOX Sports tweeted a friendly reminder of how Kenseth loves to play the role of NASCAR’s resident troll during interviews.

Take a look:

What a legend.

Kenseth broke into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2001 with Roush, and drove full-time for the team until the 2012 season, after which he joined Joe Gibbs Racing. The veteran driver left JGR after the 2017 season, and has remained adamant that he has no plans to retire.

In 12 seasons with Roush, Kenseth won 15 races and hoisted the Cup series championship trophy in 2003.

