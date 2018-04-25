Rob Gronkowski Explains Offseason Whereabouts, Feels ‘Super Pliable’

One day after confirming he will suit up for the New England Patriots this season, Rob Gronkowski released a brief “Uninterrupted” video explaining how he’s spent his offseason thus far.

“What’s up, Pats Nation?” the tight end said in the video. “The last two months have been wild. There’s been fake news left and right, no doubt about that. There’s been some real news, but I would say way more fake news. But the last two months have been a grind — just seeing where I’ve been at after the season, after a run like that, playoff run, all that type of stuff, Super Bowl run. You’ve got to just see where your body’s at. You feel it, playing the game.”

Gronkowski said after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he needed to evaluate his options before committing to playing in 2018. Reports surfaced about friction between him and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick over training techniques, and Gronkowski thus far has not attended voluntary team workouts at Gillette Stadium.

“The last two months, (I’ve just been) taking time, working out, doing different types of treatments, and I’m feeling good,” he said in the video. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt right now. I’m feeling great. I’ve been working out hard, and I feel super, super pliable, and it’s huge. It’s a difference-maker. I’ve been grinding. I’m going to keep working hard, and I’m excited for the 2018 season. I’m ready for another championship run.”

The “super, super pliable” line is an obvious shoutout to quarterback Tom Brady’s body coach, Alex Guerrero, who also works with Gronkowski and other Patriots players and whose methods favor muscle pliability over traditional strength training.

It remains to be seen when Gronkowski will join his teammates in Foxboro, Mass. He ended his video by saying he’s headed to the Bahamas this weekend to film a show for “Shark Week” on the Discovery Channel.

Gronkowski stated his intention to play this season in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

