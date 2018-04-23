Rob Gronkowski Leaves Wild Comment On Camille Kostek’s Topless Instagram

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Is Rob Gronkowski dating Camille Kostek? Your guess is as good as ours.

What we do know, however, is that the New England Patriots tight end has no issues flirting with the 26-year-old model.

Sunday, as you might’ve heard, was Earth Day, and Kostek honored the “holiday” by Instagramming a photo of herself topless in Malibu. Oh, and she also conveniently tagged Gronkowski on her breasts.

(You can click here to view the slightly NSFW post.)

Then, in a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Gronk commented, “Can’t wait to snuggle where I got tagged!”

(If you don’t feel like endlessly scrolling through Kostek’s post, you can click here to see a screenshot of Gronkowski’s comment.)

Say what you want about Gronk and his antics, but you have to admire his unabashed willingness to act like a teenager. The Patriots and their fans, though, probably wish the All-Pro what could cool it on social media and just focus on football.