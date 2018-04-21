Rockets Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

After a Game 1 scare, the Houston Rockets now are fully in the driver’s seat in their first-round NBA playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following a narrow, three-point win in the series opener, the Rockets responded with a 20-point blowout victory in Game 2. Now, the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Saturday night in Game 3 at Target Center.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves online:

When: Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN