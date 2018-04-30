Shooting At Event Outside Cardinals’ Busch Stadium Kills 1, Injures 1

Photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images

An event promoting “chill vibes” was marred by violence Sunday night in St. Louis.

One person was killed and another critically injured during a shooting at an event in Ballpark Village, directly across from the Cardinals’ Busch Stadium.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. local time on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when someone pulled a gun and fired during an argument, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. One man was shot in the head and died at a local hospital, while the other man was struck in the thigh. Both were believed to be innocent bystanders.

The shooter fled the scene and was at large as of Monday morning, according to police.

Several hundred people were at the ticketed event, touted on Facebook as a launch party for a “nightlife project” called EAT. DRINK. CHILL.

The Cardinals were out of town last weekend, but the team released a statement late Sunday night regarding the shooting.

“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night,” the statement read. “There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible.

“We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”