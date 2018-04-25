Sixers Enjoyed Wild Celebration After First Playoff Series Win Since 2012

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t passing up the opportunity to celebrate a little playoff success.

The Sixers enjoyed a raucous celebration Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center following their 104-91 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The victory over the Heat clinched the Sixers’ first playoff-series win since 2012, and they marked the end of their long drought in a manner befitting one of the NBA’s rising powers.

The party started on the court, where celebrities like rapper Meek Mill, who was released from prison just in time to attend the Sixers game, and comedian Kevin Hart mingled with players. At one point Sixers center Joel Embiid even picked up Hart like he was a little boy.

The reveling continued inside the Sixers locker room, where players doused head coach Brett Brown in chocolate milk after he delivered a heartfelt postgame speech.

What a scene. The Sixers' locker room celebration was incredible after Brett Brown's first playoff series victory as he rings the bell while being showered by his team. pic.twitter.com/nBFfTq6F6t — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2018

The Sixers advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they will meet the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks series.